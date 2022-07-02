Panchkula: Scanty water supply and low pressure bane of Sector 15

Panchkula, July 1

From muddy water to very low water pressure, the residents of Sector 15 of Panchkula have been bearing the brunt of drinking water woes for quite sometime.

Some 20,000 residents of Panchkula’s Sector 15 are in distress over very low water pressure of the drinking water supply for the past two days.

The shortage of water supply has been due to an underground high tension cable breakdown at Industrial area phase 1 water works from where Sector 15 receives its water supply.

A few days ago, the residents of Sector 15 were upset as they received muddy water after rain spells which was later rectified by the HSVP authorities cleaning the water tank at Industrial area phase 1 water works.

The members of Citizens’ Welfare Association have written numerous letters over the years to Haryana Sehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials intimating them about the inadequate supply hours and low pressure problem.

Several delegations have also met with chief administrator, HSVP, for streamlining the system to get adequate water supply with right pressure, but to no avail.

Dinesh Vashisht, a resident of Sector 15, said, “The short water-supply hours and inadequate water pressure are very old issues. They have been pointed out by the residents to the authorities concerned, but to no avail. It’s a perennial issue – be it summer season or monsoon, the residents are always at the receiving end.”

HSVP JE Satyawan Bharadwaj said, “A 10-member team has been working on the faulty power cable since morning. Water supply problem will be streamlined as soon as the cable is repaired.”

Citizens’ Welfare Association Panchkula president S K Nayyar said, “We have been writing to the authorities to adopt appropriate and effective steps to provide hygienic drinking water to the residents with the right water pressure.”