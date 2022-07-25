Panchkula: Residents up in arms against flooded mango orchard in Sector 20; threat of diseases loom

The heavy monsoon showers that lashed Panchkula earlier this month, inundating the low lying areas of Sector 20, has left a grim aftermath in its wake — a waterlogged mango orchard that has become a pain for residents, besides turning into a potential health hazard.

As per details, the mango orchard sprawling over 20 acres of land belonging to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Residents claim that the orchard — which lies tucked between Suncity Parikrama and Chinmay Mission — has remained waterlogged ever since the first spell of rain hit Panchkula earlier this month.

The residents say that they had faced a similar situation last year as well. However, after several written complaints on different forums to various authorities — including HSVP, the Panchkula municipality, the CMO of Panchkula, as well as the CM window —failed to evoke a response, the locals got together on their own and pumped out the stagnant water from the orchard.

This year again, the same situation has repeated itself.

Colonel (retired) Avinash Sharma, a resident of Sector 20, said, “The permanent solution to this situation can only be achieved if the Panchkula Municipal Corporation stops the discharge of rainwater into the mango orchard. They should instead lay rainwater drainage pipes between T Junction from Group Housing Society 22 towards Group Housing Society 104.”

Akhil Goel, a resident of Suncity Parikrama Society, who has been complaining against the issue since last year, said,”The problem is persistent. There is sewage water that is always leaking into the area. The situation worsens during monsoon, with the orchard heavily flooding and wtaer becoming stagnant owing to the drains being blocked.

A very strong odour too emanates in the vicinity. Besides this, stagnant water leads to mosquito breeding increasing the chances of vector- borne diseases as well.”

The residents complained that apart from water logging and mosquitoes, another problem that they face was the illegal axing of trees and encroachment of land, as HSVP has not fenced the land under its jurisdiction and have failed to maintain it despite earning profits by auctioning the mango orchard.

The municipal corporation dug up several pits a few days ago in order to get the water drained but it proved to be an inefficient and a temporary solution to the problem.

HSVP executive engineer, Amit Rathee, and deputy municipal commissioner, Deepak Sura, did not respond to several calls and texts, seeking a comment on the issue.