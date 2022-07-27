scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Panchkula: Residents up in arms over low supply, muddy water

The complaints were lodged with the concerned authorities, despite whose assurance the problem continues to persist.

Panchkula |
July 27, 2022 3:25:36 am
Muddy water runs from a tap in a Panchkula house. (Express Photo)

Written by Sarabpreet Chopra

RESIDENTS OF Sector 15 and Phase-1 in Industrial Area have been complaining of low water supply and muddy water for a fortnight, without any respite. People living on the first, second and top floors claimed that they are short of water due to the low pressure on an everyday basis. The complaints were lodged with the concerned authorities, despite whose assurance the problem continues to persist.

SK Nayyar, President, Citizens’ Welfare Association Panchkula, says, “The exact timing of the water supply is 5 to 9 am in the morning and 5 to 9pm in the evening. There is not a single day when we received full water supply. There is no punctuality on part of the department. Secondly, though the officials claimed muddy water supply has stopped, people still observe traces of mud in the water. We prefer to boil the water for drinking purposes. This situation is also in Sectors 7, 8, 9 and 15 and Phase-1, Industrial Area.” Nayyar is himself a resident of Sector 15.

Another resident, Advocate GC Goel, said, “Authorities should have regular check on the water quality. The health department teams should take water samples for checking. There is a problem but the supply of water in the evening is clear.”

Executive Engineer, Amit Rathee said, “A team comprising assistant executive and junior engineer surveyed the lanes and found that four houses have this problem when they initially open the taps because of rust in pipelines. This is also being looked upon but after a while the water is potable.” Recently, the water samples collected from Sector 8 were not suitable for consumption. The water samples were collected from different localities in Sector 8.

