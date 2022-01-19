Panchkula reports 896 new Covid positive cases, no deaths

AS MANY as 896 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday along with no deaths. Of the 896 that tested positive on Tuesday, a total of 416 Covid-19 cases were added to the district numbers while the remaining were added to outside district tally.

Some are yet to be traced by the health department. Meanwhile, despite the number of infections growing at a pace outnumbering the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the disease has remained low with three deaths witnessed in the month of January.

It was on January 4 when a 47 year old woman, who was suffering from cancer died due to Covid-19 infection. Two more, including a 59-year-old man died of a stroke and tested positive for the virus posthumously.

Another 76 year old man, who was suffering from diabetes also succumbed to the disease on January 16. The active case tally, which started rising in December, saw a consistent growth till January and then soared above the 500-mark on January 6. It crossed the 2000- mark on January 12 and 2500 mark the following day.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 2,640. Of these, a majority of 2,619 remain under home isolation while 21 have required to be hospitalized. The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 91.9 per cent.

A total of 50,066 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 37,620 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts.

As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate has been recorded at 15.5 percent on Tuesday.

The district has conducted 5,51,093 tests so far, with 2,761 samples being collected on Monday. The healthcare workers have been increasingly testing positive in the district.

Atleast four health care workers tested positive on Tuesday. More than 50 have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days.