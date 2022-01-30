Panchkula reports 326 new cases, three deaths

Panchkula on Saturday added 326 new Covid cases. The district also reported at least three more Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A 65-year-old woman, the resident of Sector 12 who was suffering from hypertension, kidney disease and diabetes, a 48-year-old man, resident of MDC, who was suffering from obstructive pulmonary disease and a genetic nervous disease (both fully vaccinated), along with a 99-year-old man (unvaccinated), resident of Sector 20 who had diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the virus Saturday.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 95.5 per cent.

Of the total 326 new cases reported on Saturday, 242 were added to the district count while others were added to the outside district tally.

A total of 55,993 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 42,350 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 400 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate was recorded at 18 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace faster than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 19 deaths witnessed in the past 29 days of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2,000-mark on January 12 and the 2,500-mark the following day, has witnessed a huge dip.

On Thursday, there were 1,374 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority — 1,346— remained in home isolation while 29 have required to be hospitalised.

The district has conducted 5,69,774 tests so far, with 1,396 samples being collected on Friday.