Panchkula: Railway underbridge, gullies submerge, people question MC

Written by Sushant Nepta

As monsoon arrived in the Tricity, including Panchkula, which witnessed a heavy downpour, citizens faced a tough time battling waterlogged roads and snail-paced traffic. Even though there has been a huge respite from the persistent heatwave, the first substantial spell of rain this season threw normal life out of motion on Thursday morning as jams choked the city during peak office hours.

Several rotary intersections of Amartex Chowk, Aggarwal Trust Chowk, Major Sandeep Sagar Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Parshuram Chowk, Sector 19 railway under-bridge were inundated. Sectors 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, Industrial Area Phase 1 and 2, Abheypur, and HUDA Colony were also flooded.

The worst affected were the low-lying areas of Sector 19, where a railway under-bridge that was recently thrown open to public was submerged, as there is no system in place for the water to drain out. Krishan Lal, a resident of Sector 19 said, “The very first shower of the monsoon season has already flooded the streets of the sector. This year too, rainwater will definitely enter our houses and ruin our valuables. We have been facing the same situation every year and still nothing concrete has been done by the Municipal Corporation (MC) despite the issue being raised endless times”.

Akhil Goel, a resident of Sector 20 said, “It is a flood-like situation in the whole sector. The rainwater also has entered the parking lot of our society. It has become an annual ritual of the MC to make tall claims before the onset of monsoon and leave the residents high and dry after the rain showers”.

Talking to The Indian Express, Citizens Welfare Association President, SK Nayyar stated, “I fail to understand how does the hefty budget passed each year for monsoon preparation vanish in thin air, as all the tall claims of the MC for monsoon preparedness are shattered after rain showers. There is a severe and worrisome flood-like situation in the city with storm water pipes not cleaned and road-gullies blocked. All the civic authority does is mere talks and tall claims”.