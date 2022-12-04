Panchkula: Principal, two teachers booked for sexual assault, casteist remarks

PANCHKULA POLICE have booked the principal and two teachers of a Government Senior Secondary School in the district for allegedly passing casteist remarks on students, assault, and sexual harassment.

Police said they lodged two FIRs on Friday after a bunch of Class 12 students, including some woman students, approached them a few days ago alleging that they were being sexually harassed, misbehaved with and being subjected to casteist remarks.

Based on the complaint of the student, a committee under the supervision of District Education Officer (DEO), Satpal Kaushik, was constituted to look into the allegations, one of the two teachers named in the complaint suspended and transferred to the Education Department in Pinjore.

“Prima facie, the probe found that one of the teachers named in the complaint was the physical training instructor of the school. His behaviour with the students was found to be lacking and highly objectionable. We have recorded the statements of the students, teachers and the school principal. As per details, the principal of the school himself had once before filed a complaint against the behaviour of the physical training instructor, but no action was taken then. The role of the principal too is under the scanner,” DEO Kaushik told The Indian Express.

He, however, added that none of the students in their statements had made any mention of being sexually harassed.

The police said that one FIR pertaining to assault and passing of casteist remarks was lodged against the school

principal.

The second FIR pertaining to assault and sexual harassment was lodged against the principal and two other teachers.

The two FIRs were registered at Sector 7 police station. The FIR against the principal was registered under Section 323 (assault) and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act. The second FIR against the principal and two teachers was registered under Section 323 (assault), 354A (molestation) of the IPC.

ACP (Panchkula) Surinder Yadav has been tasked with investigating both the FIRs.

Police said that a woman student had alleged before them that she was being harassed at the school for the last one month.

Apart from this, a number of other students had alleged that the principal and teachers had passed casteist remarks against them when they had raised the issue of harassment of the woman student four days ago.