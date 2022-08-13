Panchkula police organises walkathon for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Updated: August 13, 2022 2:36:15 am
The city police organised a walkathon under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with the students of DAV Police Public School at Police Lines in Panchkula on Friday.
The students from classed 8 to 12 took part in the 4 km walkathon along with police personnel, school staff, residents of Police Lines, who were made aware about the importance, pride and right method of hoisting the national flag. They were also encouraged to bring home the flag this Independence Day.
Panchkula ACP Traffic Rajkumar Kaushik during the rally administered an oath to the students to keep the unity and integrity of the nation intact.
High school student puts up 1,000 flags
Subscriber Only Stories
Inspired by the campaign, Anvesha Mongia, a Class 12 student of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, and founder of an NGO, Samsara Foundation, put up 1,000 national flags in Raipur Rani.
She said, “It is the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence and as an Indian, it is the responsibility of every one to celebrate it with the same enthusiasm with which we celebrate Diwali-Dussehra every year: with great fervour and happiness and remember the martyrs and their sacrifices”.
Mongia’s NGO, Samsara Foundation, distributed 35 smartphones to needy children in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar for online classes during Covid.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Panchkula News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants
Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike
2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks
Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties
Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NIA makes 10th arrest in Kolhe murder case; three in agency custody till Aug 17
BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai
Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams
Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht
Rs 900-crore platform for residential projects
Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh