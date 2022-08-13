Panchkula police organises walkathon for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

The city police organised a walkathon under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign with the students of DAV Police Public School at Police Lines in Panchkula on Friday.

The students from classed 8 to 12 took part in the 4 km walkathon along with police personnel, school staff, residents of Police Lines, who were made aware about the importance, pride and right method of hoisting the national flag. They were also encouraged to bring home the flag this Independence Day.

Panchkula ACP Traffic Rajkumar Kaushik during the rally administered an oath to the students to keep the unity and integrity of the nation intact.

High school student puts up 1,000 flags

Inspired by the campaign, Anvesha Mongia, a Class 12 student of Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, and founder of an NGO, Samsara Foundation, put up 1,000 national flags in Raipur Rani.

She said, “It is the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence and as an Indian, it is the responsibility of every one to celebrate it with the same enthusiasm with which we celebrate Diwali-Dussehra every year: with great fervour and happiness and remember the martyrs and their sacrifices”.

Mongia’s NGO, Samsara Foundation, distributed 35 smartphones to needy children in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar for online classes during Covid.