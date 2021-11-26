Panchkula police lodge two FIRs against Anganwadi workers, vocational teachers

THE PANCHKULA police have booked seven Anganwadi workers’ union leaders for “obstructing the traffic on Panchkula-Chandigarh Road” for nine hours while staging a protest for their long-pending demands for basic amenities like better salaries, working conditions, and insurance.

Those booked have been identified as Kunj Bhatt, Raj Bala, Anupama, Usha Rani, Murti, Bimla Rathi, and Manpreet.

They have been booked under section 283 (causing danger, obstruction or injury in any public way or line of navigation) at Sector 14 police station.

The FIR reads, “Those leading the protest were asked to hand over their memorandum to the senior officials deployed at the Housing Board lights with an assurance that it will be given to the officer on special duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister but they remained adamant that their panel will themselves meet the OSD. As per their demand, a seven-member representative group of the Anganwadi workers’ union was taken by the Chandigarh police in a police vehicle to the CM house for a meeting with the OSD, who assured them of looking into their demands. Despite that, the protesters kept sitting on the road, causing inconvenience to the commuters. First, Rajbala, joint director in the state Women and Child Development Department and then principal secretary G Anupama held talks with the protesters, but they were not ready to leave the protest site.”

More than a thousand Anganwadi workers had taken to the roads on Wednesday to stage a massive protest against the Haryana government.

The protest began at 12pm from the dharna site at sector 5, after which the protesters marched to the Housing Board in an attempt to enter Chandigarh. The protesters had alleged that they have been forced to stage the protest as the government did not pay heed to their demands.

Vocational teachers also booked

In another FIR registered, vocational teachers who have been camping at the dharna sthal in Sector 5 since October were booked by the police for staging a protest outside the Shikhsha Sadan in Sector 5 yesterday and closing all its three gates. The FIR alleged that it was due to the protest, that employees of the Shiksha Sadan were stranded while also causing a traffic jam on the road.

A case in this regard has been registered against unidentified teachers under Sections 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation), and 342 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

Protesting teachers lathicharged

Mohali: The protesting teachers on Thursday were lathicharged by Chandigarh police as they tried to enter the union terriroy. The teachers were going to hold the protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi’s residence. The members of Inclusive Education Research Teachers (IERT)Union and computer teachers unions had come to Mohali to go to Chandigarh, but the protesters were stopped at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. The teachers were asked to hold the protest at the border but as they started entering Chandigarh the police started using water cannons to stop the protesters. ENS