Panchkula: Parking row turns ugly, cross-FIRs filed

Row over parking turned ugly when two parties, residents of same colony, fought over a wrongly parked car, on Saturday night. Cross FIRs were registered by the Panchkula police. The cases were registered against a 57-year-old Aashu Varun and two others, and Chetna Munshi and her husband Anubhav Mishra.

An altercation took place when two residents of Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, allegedly had a brawl over wrong parking. While giving details of the case, the police official stated, “Chetna Munshi and her husband parked their car which the other party (Aashu Varun) said was in the wrong parking. While she alleged that she was assaulted by Varun and two others, Varun man also alleged that he was manhandled by Munshi and her husband over the issue. A serious altercation took place between both the parties following which a case had to be lodged and cross FIRs were registered.”

The situation turned so ugly that Munshi suffered injuries under her eye and below the neck while Varun was also injured. A medical examination of both the parties was conducted late Saturday night at the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

A police official said that a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 354 A (assault or use criminal force intending to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against Varun and two others, while a case against Munshi and her husband has been lodged under sections 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Munshi alleged that there was delay in the registration of a case, police officials denied the allegations stating that facts were being cross checked to lodge an FIR in the matter.