Panchkula: Out to buy car on OLX, doctor loses Rs 7.5 lakh

Looking to buy a second-hand car through an online market place, a doctor in Panchkula became the victim of a fraud losing Rs 7.50 lakh in the process. Dr Rashmi, who is posted at Civil Hospital in Sector 6, said she is now getting life threats from the accused, who has also allegedly threatened to implicate her family in a false case.

As per Dr Rashmi, a resident of Sector 12, her family had been looking for a second-hand car on OLX. In June last year, the family came across an advertisement featuring a Maruti S-Cross car, was listed at a price of Rs 7.50 lakh. The seller, Ketan Sharma, informed the complainant that car was registered in the name of his relative Megha Mittal, a resident of Shashtri Nagar in Ambala. He further told the doctor that there is an outstanding loan of Rs 5.58 lakh against the car, which the buyer had financed through Mahindra Finance. The accused persuaded Dr Rashmi to hand over Rs 7.50 lakh to him to clear the loan amount. He promised to give her the vehicle after securing the no-objection certificate (NOC) of the car within 10 days of payment. As decided, on July 2, the complainant gave Rs 7.50 lakh to the accused through a cheque. When insisted, the accused reportedly threatened to kill the complainant and implicate her family in a false case. A case was registered against Ketan Sharma, Megha Mittal and her father Mohit Mittal.