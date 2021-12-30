A mixed bag for Panchkula

THE HIGHS

Bus queue shelters, bus services

Three years after the Panchkula Municipal Corporation tore down bus queue shelters to build new ‘smart shelters’, the skeletal structures of such shelters finally came up this year. Even though they were skeletal, it brought hope among residents, who were happy to get back the basic infrastructure. Panchkula also started at least five intra-city buses to make the commute on inside roads easier, which has come as a boon for citizens.

Road repairs

With civic affairs in the district remaining in tatters for most of the year, the residents were mildly surprised to find that the Panchkula municipality, after much criticism, started road repairs to crater-sized potholes. In September this year, several roads — including the housing board entry chowk road, sector 7/8 dividing road, main road near the Suraj theatre, sector 11/15 diving road as well as the stretch near Bhagat Singh Chowk — were repaired. The civic body later also undertook repairs for other major roads which had remained marred with potholes.

THE LOWS

Covid second wave

The second wave of the pandemic left residents distraught, with Panchkula reporting more than 10,000 positive cases and more than 4 people succumbing to the virus per day on an average throughout the month of May. As many as 140 official Covid deaths were reported in May within 30 days. The actual number of deaths, however, continues to remain disputed with the number of Covid bodies reaching crematoriums being much higher than the district’s official death toll. At the peak of the wave, as many as 736 Covid positive cases were reported within a single day in the district.

The wave of the virus claimed several hundred lives and left no homes untouched in the district.

Dengue cases

The district this year reported a total of 906 dengue cases (confirmed with Elisa method), with several hundred returning positive via the Rapid Diagnostic tests in the district. Even though as per official figures, the district claimed to have witnessed only one dengue death throughout the crisis, residents and private hospitals alleged several had succumbed to the vector-borne disease. The record of most number of cases, registered in the district during the 2017 dengue crisis, was breached within the first month of the outbreak. As per the district medical health records, while a total of 193 had contracted dengue in 2017 till October, the number had gone in subsequent years, with the district recording only 14 such cases in 2020.

Swacch survekshan rankings

The district’s continuous fall in the swacch survekshan rankings for the past two years has raised questions on the handling of civic affairs by the Municipal Corporation of the city. Panchkula scored a rank of 99 this year, dropping 18 places as compared to the rankings last year when Panchkula had bagged a rank of 81. The first-ever annual survekshan was conducted in Panchkula in 2017, wherein the city ended up getting a rank of 211. Panchkula climbed up the chart 70 places the following year, getting a rank of 142 in 2018. In 2019the city’s ranked 71. This year, outrage on behalf of the residents was palpable after the swacch rankings had been issued with them blaming the newly elected civic body for the fall.

Jhuriwala plant

The Jhuriwala site had been proposed to be developed into a solid waste management plant. The plant was first supposed to process the waste of sector 23 dumping ground, along with the daily city waste that would have been generated. The sector 23 dumping ground was to be bio-mined and developed as a huge park for residents. However, the solid waste management plant never took off, and the mountain of garbage at sector 23 kept on growing, with an additional garbage dump now coming up at the Jhuriwala site. The civic body has failed to find a solution to the garbage woes. The Forest Divisions of Morni, Pinjore and Panchkula as well as the Panchkula pollution control board have rapped the civic body for the growing garage mess, often slapping legal notices, all of which are yet to be replied to by the civic authorities.