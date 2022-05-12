Panchkula mulls second waste processing plant to tackle garbage problem

WRITTEN BY SUSHANT NEPTA

As the solid waste management plant, with a capacity to segregate around 100 metric tons of waste per day, is struggling to process the city’s 150-180 metric tons of waste generation, the contractor company is planning on setting up another plant at the Jhuriwala dumping ground.

The contract for door-to-door collection, segregation and transportation of the garbage was allotted to Pooja Consultation Company at the rate of Rs 2200 per metric ton.

“We have allotted the contract recently. Currently, there is only one segregation plan at the dumping ground, which works for around 10 hours. We have placed an order to procure another machinery for the disposal and segregation of the waste. The machinery will arrive shortly. It will increase our capacity for segregation and disposal. We have been running the current plant through an electricity generator. We have applied for the electricity connection. Shortly, we will procure it”, Manoj Kumar, an office-bearer of Pooja Consultation Company, said.

The issue of garbage dumping at Jhuriwala in Panchkula by the Municipal Corporation has been affecting the lives of a vast number of residents of the trans-Ghaggar sectors.

RWA Sector 25 Vice President BR Mehta said, “After so much confrontation with the city administration on the issue, residents of the area feel cheated by the administration. Instead of solving the garbage problem once and for all by installing a solid waste management plant at least 10 km outside the city limits, they started a new problem of illegal garbage dumping at the Jhuriwala site.”

The matter is pending in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).