Missing man found dead inside a sack in Ratpur Colony, police launch probe

The body of a 32-year-old man, who had gone missing on January 30, was recovered from inside a gunny bag in a nullah in Pinjore’s Ratpur Colony on Thursday evening.

The deceased, identified as Abhinav Chandel, hailed from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and worked in a pharma company in Baddi. According to the police, Abhinav had left home for Pinjore on January 30 for a Covid test after having recovered from the virus and had gone missing.

The next day, on January 31, officials of the pharma company informed Abhinav’s family in Bilaspur that their son had not reported for work. After that, the family tried getting in touch with Abhinav and found his phone to be switched off. They then launched a search.

During the search, the family reached Abhinav’s rented accommodation in Baddi, where the landlord informed them that he had not turned up since January 30.

The family then went and filed a missing complaint with the Baddi police, even as they continued their search at Pinjore.

While the family were looking around for Abhinav in Pinjore, they were informed that a body, packed in a gunny back, had been recovered from a nullah in Ratpur Colony. SOon after, the family reached the spot and upon identification, found the body to be that of Abhinav’s.

SHO at Pinjore police station, Inspector Ram Pal said prima facie, they were treating it as a case of murder.

“The body had injury marks and its hands and limbs were tied. He (the victim) might have died due to suffocation as he was packed inside the sack. We have handed over the body to the family after an autopsy. The actual reason of death can only be ascertained once the autopsy report comes,” Inspector Ram Pal said.

A case in this regard was registered under sections 201 (destruction of evidence) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Pinjore police station.