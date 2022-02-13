Panchkula MC set to re-carpet roads at a cost of 25 crore from next month

SIX YEARS after the district roads were last re-carpeted, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation is all set to begin their re-carpeting again at a cost of approximately Rs 25 crore from the first week of March.

An announcement in this regard has been made by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal who has further stated that while some tenders for the re-carpeting have already been allotted, more will be put out soon.

The district, for the past several years, has remained plagued by road-related issues as roads turned to potholes every year with little or no intervention and repair from the Municipal Corporation. Even the patchworks undertaken by the civic body after several complaints remained shoddy, corroding within days, residents have often alleged.

The decision and budget to re-carpet roads has come as a great relief to the citizens who had been demanding the same.

According to Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Rs 150 lakh has been estimated to be used for the construction of various roads of Sector 21 in ward no. 13. Roads of Sector 20 Ashiana and Sector 20 Part II in ward no. 15 will be re-carpeted at a cost of Rs 125 lakh. The roads leading from Peer Dargah to Kalka Zirakpur Highway, Singhdwar and Command Hospital in ward no. II would be re-carpeted at a cost of Rs 248.20 lakh. Roads of Sector 6 have been given a budget of Rs 235.73 lakh. Those in sectors 7, 16, 17, 18 in ward no. III have been allotted a budget of Rs 246 lakh. A total amount of Rs 244 lakh will be spent on the roads of sectors 8, 9 and 10. Ward number V in Sector 15 will be re-carpeted at a cost of Rs 145 lakh.

Further, Rs 216 lakh would be spent in sectors 12 and 12A. Rs 245 lakh will be spent on construction of roads in sectors 4 and 11. Rs 230 lakh would be spent in Sector 2 and 1A of the city. Roads of Industrial area phase II will be reconstructed at a cost of Rs 195 lakh. Sector 14 as well as Industrial Area phase I would incur a cost of Rs 215 lakh in road recarpeting.

Tenders for sectors 20 and 21 roads are among the ones which have already been allotted and will begin work in the first phase.

At a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee held on Friday, further discussions were held on civic issues, including repair, renovation and maintenance of toilets. To make Panchkula city free from unclaimed animals and stray dogs, a tender was floated for the purchase of cattle catcher which will soon be procured. The MC will also start the process of tendering to get the e-rickshaw repaired.

Discussions also took place regarding re-construction and renovation and maintenance of all the community centres of Panchkula city, in which it was decided to purchase AC, geyser, wardrobe, fan, table tennis, chairs et al for a few community centres. These items will be purchased for the community centres of sectors 17, 21, 28 and Mansa Devi Complex in Sector 6. A sample room has also been prepared in Sector 21.

Regarding the installation of LED street lights in the municipal area, officials said that a tender is being put up by the urban local body department, after which LED lights will be installed in Panchkula. The officials said that the work of installing 100 decorative lights near all the roundabouts is going on and this work will be completed soon.

The work for construction of Education City, lake near Chandimandir, Coffee House, and Rest House of the corporation, decided in a House meeting held in January, has already been started with its rough drawings being prepared.

Tenders will be floated soon for the renovation of community centre of Sector 19.

MC’s proposal to shift milk dairies at Sukhdarshanpur village is pending with the Director Urban Local Bodies, Haryana.