Panchkula MC clears budget of Rs 157 crore for FY 2022-23

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation in its special budget meeting held for the financial year 2022-23 on Monday, approved a budget of Rs 157.18 crore. The meeting was held at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 14. A total of Rs 69.72 crore was also earmarked for development works. For the fiscal year 2021-22, the MC had approved a budget of Rs 119.37 crore.

The proposed expenditure for the next financial year is Rs 155.46 crore, as discussed in the meeting.

The MC is expected to earn Rs 10 crore from advertisement tenders, Rs 15 crore from mobile tower fee, Rs 15 crore for the laying of telecomm and fibre lines, Rs 25 crore from property tax, Rs 35 crore as stamp duty and Rs 25 crore as share from HSVP.

During the meeting, the Municipal Corporation decided to fully implement the Right to Service Act to improve delivery of public services in a time bound manner. Under this act, departmental action and imposition of penalty can be initiated against employees who don’t ensure completion of work on time.

In the General Housing meeting of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, all 18 agenda items were passed; some of them with amendments forwarded by councillors. Several councillors stated that their area residents have complained about the delay in availing citizen services like obtaining birth and death certificates from the civic body. It has been decided that firms/contractors carrying out development works in the civic body will not be released the final payment and security amount until they obtain a two-time satisfactory report from the area councillor.

It was also decided during the meeting that two groups of 10 councillors each will visit Indore and Pune to study waste management in the two cities. The agenda was passed as door-to-door garbage collectors of the city protested outside the meeting venue for better pays and amenities.

The agenda to construct a sports stadium on 4 to 5 acres at Billa village was also passed during the session. New community centres will also come up in villages Toka, Bir Ghaggar, it was decided.

Further, the agenda of building up new sectors in the city under a land-pooling scheme on the lines of Mohali, was also passed during the meeting.