Friday, August 05, 2022

Panchkula: Man nabbed with 17 kilos of poppy husk

According to the police, they had received a tip-off about a man who peddled and sold narcotic substances after hiding them inside a loaded truck.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
August 5, 2022 9:13:01 pm
A police team from Sector 26 crime branch on Thursday arrested a man from the Zirakpur-Kalka Expressway and seized around 17.450 kilos of poppy husk from his possession.

Police said Thursday’s arrest came on the basis of a a tip-off and identified the arrested man as one Vijay Kumar, who they say was picked up from near the rear exit gate of the Mini Secretariat. Kumar is a resident of Shiv Colony, Pinjore.

Acting on the information, the crime branch team set up a checkpost and a truck matching the description they had was stopped for checking. The police team later informed the NDPS Nodal Officer in Sector 7 police station and searched the truck, which led them to recovering 17.450 kilos of poppy husk, which was seized. A case under NDPS Act was lodged against the accused, Vijay Kumar, at Sector 7 police station, with the man being later produced in a local court that sent him to four days of police custody.

Man nabbed with 24gms of heroin

In another case, the detective staff of Panchkula police nabbed a man and recovered 24gms of heroin from his possession from Barwala Road near Raiwali. The arrested accused was identified as Jagdish Kumar, a resident of Housing Board colony in Ambala.

Police said that they had had received a tip-off on the basis of which they started a patrol on Barwala road near Raiwali. The police team on patrol later spotted a person riding a motorcycle, who they signalled to stop. However, the man on spotting the police team tried to turn his bike around and flee from the spot. However, he was intercepted and overpowered by the police team who then recovered 24gms of heroin from the possession of the accused, beside seizing the motorbike. A case against the accused under the NDPS Act was lodged at Chandimandir police station. The arrested man was later produced in court and sent to one day police custody.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:13:01 pm

