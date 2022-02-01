Panchkula: Man nabbed with 1.3 kg marijuana

A 26-year-old was arrested by Panchkula police for alleged possession of more than a kilo of marijuana at Chandimandir area on Monday.

The accused was identified as Rajudas, resident of Madanpur in Sector 26. As per the FIR, it was around 5pm when police was patrolling near Ashiana in Sector 26, when they spotted the accused. “The accused who was coming towards us, seeing the police car, took a u-turn and started walking in the other direction hurriedly. This made us suspicious,” the FIR quotes.

The police then chased and stopped him. “Upon checking a bag he was carrying, 1.315 kilograms of marijuana was recovered,” the FIR reads.