Panchkula: Man barges into retired I-T commissioner’s house, stabs him thrice

A 77-year-old retired income tax commissioner was stabbed by an unidentified person who barged into his house in Sector 7, Panchkula on Friday afternoon, raising safety concerns among the senior citizens staying in this upscale locality.

Amar Partap Kakaria was stabbed thrice on his neck and is now admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital. The assailant was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the locality. He had covered his face with a handkerchief and left his weapon at the scene of the crime.

Kakaria’s daughter-in-law Shilpa and grandson Samarth were at home when the man forcefully entered the house and attacked the victim. His son, Vikrant, had left the house minutes before the incident.

“I had left the house around 2.50 pm. The man entered the house at 3 pm. My father yelled for help, calling my wife and son. By that time, he had stabbed my father thrice. My father resisted. In this process, the knife broke in three pieces,” Vikrant, an income tax lawyer, said. “My father was lying in a pool of blood when I returned. I rushed him to a private hospital. Doctors said that the next 48 hours are crucial.”

After the Panchkula police were informed, a mobile forensic team visited the house and collected the knife pieces from the spot. The police also recorded the statements of family members and maids.

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns about the safety of senior citizens in Panchkula. “This is a posh locality in Sector 7. Many senior citizens stay alone in homes, especially during the afternoon. It is an alarming incident. Despite the fact that the assailant was caught on CCTV camera, the police are yet to identify and arrest the culprit. Around 24 hours have passed since the incident,” a neighbour said.