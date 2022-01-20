scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

Panchkula: Man arrested for taking exam on others’ behalf

🔴 The accused, identified as Manik, is a resident of village Nindana of Rohtak district. He was arrested under charges of forgery, impersonation and the Haryana public examination act, 2021.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
January 20, 2022 2:51:53 am
Haryana public examination, Haryana public examination act, Recruitment Ground, recruitment exams, police recruitment exams, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsManik was arrested from the Recruitment Ground in Sector 5. He was remanded in two days of police custody.

Panchkula police have arrested a resident of Rohtak Wednesday for appearing on the behalf of genuine candidates in various exams.

The accused, identified as Manik, is a resident of village Nindana of Rohtak district. He was arrested under charges of forgery, impersonation and the Haryana public examination act, 2021. Manik was arrested from the Recruitment Ground in Sector 5. He was remanded in two days of police custody.

A team of district police detective staff headed by Inspector Mohinder Singh arrested him. The accused is being questioned for ascertaining the whereabouts of his associates and modus operandi.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The state government has detected many irregularities during various recruitments, including that of police personnel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Panchkula News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 19: Latest News

Advertisement