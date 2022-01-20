Panchkula: Man arrested for taking exam on others’ behalf

Panchkula police have arrested a resident of Rohtak Wednesday for appearing on the behalf of genuine candidates in various exams.

The accused, identified as Manik, is a resident of village Nindana of Rohtak district. He was arrested under charges of forgery, impersonation and the Haryana public examination act, 2021. Manik was arrested from the Recruitment Ground in Sector 5. He was remanded in two days of police custody.

A team of district police detective staff headed by Inspector Mohinder Singh arrested him. The accused is being questioned for ascertaining the whereabouts of his associates and modus operandi.

The state government has detected many irregularities during various recruitments, including that of police personnel.