Panchkula: Kalka man, his family attacked with screwdriver, scissors over ‘land dispute’

A 34-year-old man and his family were attacked by his neighbour with a screwdriver, a pair of scissors, and bricks when he was on his way to drop his daughter off at school in Kalka on Friday morning around 9 am.

Police identified the victim as Sourav Yadav, who lives in Dhobhi Mohalla of Kalka. Police said that the accused and the victim are cousins who have had a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

According to the FIR, as the complainant was leaving his house along with his daughter, he saw the accused, Arun Kumar, walking towards him with a screwdriver in his hand. As Sourav passed him, Arun allegedly hurled abuses at him.

“When I protested against this, he attacked me with the screwdriver in his hand. His father Umesh Kumar Yadav and mother Kiran Yadav also attacked me with bricks. When my father Pramod Kumar jumped in to rescue me, Umesh attacked him with a brick too. Later, Arun went inside his house and brought out a pair of scissors, and attacked me with them. He also threatened to kill me. I snatched the scissors out of his hand to save myself,” the FIR said.

The victim and his father later were rushed to Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kalka, where they are undergoing treatment at the moment.

A case in this regard was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Arun Kumar, Umesh Kumar Yadav, and Kiran Yadav at Kalka police station.