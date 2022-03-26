Panchkula: Junior engineer claims being roughed up by councillors, counter complaints filed

A junior engineer of the Panchkula municipality on Friday alleged that he was roughed up by an elected councillor of the civic body over the issue of developmental work. The engineer claimed that he was left injured after the alleged scuffle that took place in the Municipal Commissioner’s office. The area councillor in question, meanwhile, alleged that it was the engineer who provoked the whole incident.

Police said that two Congress councillors have been already booked in the matter on the complaint given by junior engineer, Rohit Saini (24). The councillors, too, have registered a complaint with Sector 14 police station which had not been converted to an FIR at the time of filing this report. Sector 44 police station SHO, Inspector Ram Bhagat, was unavailable for a comment on the issue.

The accused Congress councillors named in the FIR are were identified as Pankaj Valmiki from ward number 6 and Akshay Chaudhary from ward 17, along with others, were booked under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station.

The junior engineer, Rohit, sustained head injuries in the scuffle and got three stitches to his head.

Saini in his complaint has stated that around noon, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Deepak Sura, called him to his office where the two Congress councillors, Pankaj and Akshay, and BJP councillor from ward number 4, Jai Kaushik, were already present.

“I was talking to Akshay about some development issue when Pankaj suddenly cut me off in the middle. He said, ‘terko naukri mai sikha deta hu’. I then simply asked him who he was as I had never seen him before and was not familiar with him. At this, a heated argument ensued and he misbehaved with me. The Deputy Commissioner then asked us to leave the office and wait in the commissioner’s office. I complied but within five minutes, Akshay and Pankaj, along with 4-5 others, reached the commissioner’s office and started to thrash me. Pankaj attacked me with a sharp object and i sustained a cut on my head. The rest of them beat me while also trashing the commissioner’s office,” Rohit told The Indian Express.

Contacted, councillor Pankaj refuted all allegations and instead said that it was Rohit’s fault that led to the altercation.

He said, “We were only questioning the junior engineer on his lack of cooperation in development works in our wards. I asked him why do you draw a salary if you don’t want to work. In reply, he said ‘Who are you? I have seen many councillors like you.’ He didn’t stop at that. He stood up and grabbed me by the neck. I informed the Mayor and senior Congress leaders about the incident. He then went to the Commissioner’s office. Meanwhile, our party leaders reached the spot. We asked him to come outside and apologize for his behaviour. As we entered inside, he threw the landline phone set towards me. As he didn’t stop, it turned into a fight between us.”

The councillor also alleged that the junior engineer made casteist remarks against him.

The councillor has submitted his complaint to the Sector 14 police station. But the police are yet to take any action on the same.