scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Panchkula: Haryana Speaker inaugurates free WiFi in Sec 8

Gian Chand Gupta interacted with the officials of the company and got informed about the facilities being provided to Panchkula residents.

panchkula news, indian express, Gian Chand GuptaHaryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and MLA, Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the free WiFi facility installed jointly by the Municipal Corporation and a private organisation in Sector 8 on Monday. Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, and MC Commissioner Virendra Lathar were also present. The project was undertaken through a public-private partnership.

Gupta interacted with the officials of the company and got informed about the facilities being provided to Panchkula residents. He said that along with installing WiFi, the company should also ensure that the facility works smoothly in the stipulated time so that people can get its benefits.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:23:02 am
Next Story

Here’s how you can learn to overcome social anxiety

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close