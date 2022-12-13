Panchkula: Haryana Speaker inaugurates free WiFi in Sec 8

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and MLA, Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the free WiFi facility installed jointly by the Municipal Corporation and a private organisation in Sector 8 on Monday. Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, and MC Commissioner Virendra Lathar were also present. The project was undertaken through a public-private partnership.

Gupta interacted with the officials of the company and got informed about the facilities being provided to Panchkula residents. He said that along with installing WiFi, the company should also ensure that the facility works smoothly in the stipulated time so that people can get its benefits.