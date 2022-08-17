scorecardresearch
Panchkula govt school teacher held for thrashing minor, gets bail

The man, against whom a case had been filed on August 9, surrendered at Sector 2 police station, Panchkula, on Tuesday, after which he was arrested and produced before a local court. The court granted him bail.

August 17, 2022 4:36:34 am
As per details, the incident took place on August 5 inside the school premises and was captured on CCTV cameras. (Representational/File)

A teacher of a government primary school in Majri village, Sector 2, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing a minor student.

The man, against whom a case had been filed on August 9, surrendered at Sector 2 police station, Panchkula, on Tuesday, after which he was arrested and produced before a local court. The court granted him bail.

As per details, the incident took place on August 5 inside the school premises and was captured on CCTV cameras. The videos of the incident later surfaced on online and went viral on social media, triggering massive public outrage.

The police identified the arrested accused as one Ravinder Kumar (41), a resident of Baliyana village in Bhiwani, Haryana, who was currently residing in Sector 26, Panchkula. Kumar had been hired as a Junior Basic Training teacher at the Majri village primary school.

The CCTV footage shows the teacher slapping the minor girl, who is in her uniform and is carrying her school bag, multiple times causing her to fall on the ground. The private CCTV camera — installed on the street — further captures Kumar dragging the minor back inside.

The police had earlier booked the teacher under Sections 75 and 323 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, at Sector 5 Police Station on August 9, after receiving a complaint from the minor girl’s father, who works as an auto- rickshaw driver.

In his complaint, the girl’s father has stated, “I am a resident of Khark Mangoli village and have two children. My eldest daughter, who is six-years-old and studies in Class 1 had gone to school on August 5, when she was thrashed unnecessarily by the teacher, Ravinder Kumar. She came back home weeping and was terrified. On being prodded, she narrated the whole incident to me.”

After the incident came to light, Deputy District Education Officer Panchkula, Satpal Kaushik, initiated a probe into the matter, post which the teacher was asked to appear in the matter, failing which action would be taken against him. Kumar has already been suspended from duty.

