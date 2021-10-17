Panchkula: 45-year-old accuses godman of assault; says he asked for liquor, held him captive

A 45-year-old man has alleged that a local godman and the son of a police officer held him captive, beat him, lit his two wheeler on fire and tried to kill him on Thursday evening.

The victim man has been identified as Rajkumar Singh, resident of Manimajra Chandigarh. As per his complaint submitted at the Chandimandir police station, “It was on Thursday, around 5 pm in the evening, that I went to visit the Kenduvaale babaji at Bholenath mandir. There, the son of a police official named Moni or Mani, along with Baba Gulab Singh asked me to get liquor for them. After they drank, they closed me in a room where they held me captive and beat me. The baba hit me with a steel glass on my left shoulder and then suggested that I be killed and thrown in a nearby well, otherwise I would go to the police. They broke my mobile phone and lit my two-wheeler on fire. I barely managed to escape.”

While the victim had approached the Panchkula police the following day at the MDC police station, he was told that the area does not fall under their jurisdiction. The victim then filed the FIR at the Chandimandir police station later that day.

The complainant, speaking with The Indian Express said, “I work in the real estate market of Chandigarh. I had been visiting the temple for the past four or five months for religious purposes and would go every 10-15 days. The baba would sometimes ask me for food or groceries which I would happily get them. I had become too superstitious and bought them liquor as well. They did not want this to come out and tried to kill me.”

The police is yet to nab either of the accused men. They have been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.