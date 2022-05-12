Panchkula: Four arrested for betting on IPL matches, hunt on for kingpin

A team of Mohali police’s crime branch, Sector 26, has arrested four people from a rented house in Sector 7 Panchkula on Monday night for allegedly running an IPL betting racket.

A police party, headed by sub-inspector Tejinder Singh of crime branch, had raided the house and arrested the accused.

The accused were identified as Rohit Kumar, Govind Ahuja, Dineshwar and Rohit Bhatia.

Investigators further identified the kingpin of the racket as one Naresh, a resident of Sector 12 A, who is on the run. Police have recovered Rs 22,000 in cash, 3 laptops, 3 internet dongles, 2 microphones, 2 LED screens, 1 computer mouse, 5 mobile chargers, 24 mobile phones , 2 suitcases, one notebook and a calculator from the possession of the arrested suspects. Police said that the racket was busted following a tip-off.