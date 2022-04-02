Panchkula floats tenders for 100 e-bikes, more electric bicycles

Two and half years after the launch of the shared bicycles project in Panchkula, the district is now all set to introduce 100 electric bikes, besides adding 100 more electric bicycles for its residents. The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has already floated three-year tenders for the operation of e-bikes and e-cycles. which officials said is going to be handed over to one private company. The tenders will remain open till noon on April 6, officials said.

The bike-sharing project of Panchkula—the first of its kind in Tricity — was set up at a cost of Rs 2.09 crores and inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in August 2019. It has been a major hit ever since. Residents of the Trans-Ghaggar sectors have been demanding the implementation of a similar project in their areas as well.

The move of introducing e-bikes and e-cycles, municipal officials said, was aimed at giving Panchkula residents low-cost and environment-friendly mobility options. City dwellers can pick up the shared cycles and e-bikes from semi-automated stations and will have the option of leaving them at a station close to them once they are done using the bikes. “The move, besides being eco-friendly, will also help residents stay healthy,” said Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, further adding, “The automated stations will be built near bus stops, important commercial, cultural, educational, administrative, residential and tourist places.”