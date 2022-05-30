Panchkula: Fire guts three shops in Sector 7 market

Written by Sushant Nepta

A major fire reduced three shops to ashes in Sector 7 market, Panchkula in the wee hours on Sunday. The famous Singh Sons eatery was razed in the blaze with one other shop adjacent to the eatery. The security personnel informed the fire brigade and the owners of the shop about the fire around 1.30 am. Four fire engines were rushed from Sector 5 Fire Station and one vehicle was rushed from the Sector 20 Fire Station, Panchkula, informed Fire Officer Tarsem Singh.

The fire brigade team took approximately three hours to neutralise the blaze as no one was reported hurt or dead. The primary reason for the fire was attributed to a short circuit. People present at the site reported bursting of 3-4 LPG cylinders. The loss after the fire is being assessed by the owners.

Talking to the Indian Express Singh Sons shop owner Bobby Singh said, “We pulled down the shutters at 12.30 am and shortly after, I was informed by the security about the fire. I came back and the fire brigade was already there. They extinguished the fire before it turned big. Both my shops are gutted completely”.