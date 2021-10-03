Panchkula: Farmers on tractors break barricades, cops use lathicharge

The district police used lathicharge on a few agitated farmer protesters, who attempted to run over the barricades while riding on tractors at Chandimandir toll plaza here on Saturday. The incident took place when the protesters, on their tractors, started to move towards Panchkula, breaking the barricades around 2.30pm. Around half a dozen police personnel sustained injuries during the incident. Their condition is said to be stable.

Farmers had given a call for protest near the residences of MPs, MLAs and ministers throughout the state against the government’s decision to not procure the paddy early. The central and state governments has now decided to procure the paddy from Haryana and Punjab from October 3.

The scuffle caused inconvenience to commuters, as traffic was diverted on the Kalka-Shimla highway, and from Majri Chowk and Yamunanagar. The protesters also blocked other roads, stationing trucks loaded with paddy in the middle of roads.

The Panchkula police, in a press statement, stated that only mild force was used to prevent human casualty and damage to public property. Senior farmer’s leader, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who reached Chandimandir toll plaza this evening, criticised the police and demanded appropriate action against the those involved in lathicharge. The police added that video footage of the incident are being scrutinised and promised prompt legal action. In the meantime, the videos have also gone viral.

In the footage, protesters, most of them youngsters, can be seen riding on two tractors without stopping at the barricades. They can also be seen hitting the barricades back and forth with the tractors, and the police using lathicharge to stop them. The protesters managed to escape from the spot. A DDR was lodged at Chandimandir Police Station. Chandimandir (Station House Officer) SHO, Inspector Arvind Kumar, was not available for comments.