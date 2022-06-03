Panchkula extortion racket: 2 more FIRs lodged against kingpin Anil Bhalla, others

Haryana Police have lodged two more FIRs against the alleged kingpin of the Panchkula extortion case, Anil Bhalla, who has already been arrested and two of his aides at Panchkula’s Sector 5 police satation. The two new FIRs were lodged on Tuesday.

Police on May 27 had busted a gang of policemen and businessmen who were part of an extortion racket in and around Panchkula district. Police said they had identified four members of the gang, of whom three — two traders and a policeman — were later arrested by them. However, one of the arrested men, assistant sub-inspector Gurmez Singh, later managed to escape from police custody, prompting the police to suspend two of its head constables. On May 28, the main enquiry officer in the case, ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra (HPS), had submitted his resignation from the force citing work-related stress.

As per details, on Tuesday, the first FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Pramod Bajaj, a resident of Jawahar Chowk, Fatehabad, under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bajaj, in his FIR, has named Bhalla as the main suspect, while also naming Advocate NK Nanda, a resident of Panchkula and Amarjeet Garg, a resident of sector 20, Panchkula, as Bhalla’s aides.

The police said that Bajaj has been an LIC agent for the last 30 years and had finalised the deal for a house in Sector 46 D Chandigarh from one Sohan Singh for a sum of Rs 60 lakh in March 2016. He had made a payment of Rs 10 lakh for the house upfront.

However, on August 18, 2016, Sohan Singh died by suicide before completing the registry of the house and blamed Pramod Bajaj, his nephew Shubham and some bank officials in a recorded statement for abetment. An FIR was registered regarding the later.

Bajaj later allegedly received a call from Amarjeet Garg, who stated that he could get his name cleared from the abetment case. Garg told Bajaj to meet Anil Bhalla and advocate NK Nanda, who he said had contacts in the police. A deal of Rs 20 lakh was set to remove Bajaj’s name from the purported FIR. The complainant paid the ten lakh rupees in two installments to Amarjeet Garg and Anil Bhalla on September 1, 2016.

Bajaj, however, was later summoned to the police station with regard to the abetment case, despite Garg and Bhalla assuring him that the matter was being dealt with. At the police station, Bajaj figured out that he had been conned after the police confirmed that they did not know Bhalla or Garg. Later, when Bajaj tried to demand his money back, the accused allegedly threatned to frame him in a false case.

The second FIR was lodged by the police on the complaint of one Poonam Sood, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, against Anil Bhalla and his son Akash Bhalla under sections 426 and 420 of IPC. Poonam in her complaint alleged that her in-laws had taken loan from Bhalla after depositing some documents and signed blank cheques as security.

Despite her returning the full amount with interest, Anil Bhalla and his son refused to return the documents that they had submitted to them while taking the loan. She further alleged that the documents submitted by her was used by the father-son duo to finance a SUV with a Sector 2 private bank ICICI bank.