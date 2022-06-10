Panchkula extortion case: Police raid house of key accused, recover Rs 24.60 lakh, pistol, jewels

Written by Sushant Nepta

Panchkula police on Wednesday raided the house of Anil Bhalla, prime accused in a high profile extortion case, at Sector 2 and recovered more than Rs 24.60 lakh, one pistol, a huge quantity of jewellery and signed stamp papers and cheques.

The raid came after a special investigating team (SIT) interrogated Anil Bhalla and his son Sahil during a three-day police remand obtained from the district court, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

The father-son duo were interrogated in connection with the seizure of drugs, illegal arms, gold jewellery and unaccounted cash worth Rs 4.63 from their family members on May 30 from a four-wheeler at Sector 2 market.

When questioned about 697 grams of opium recovered from Anil Bhalla’s family in an earlier raid, Sahil revealed to the police that the opium was bought from one Nirmal Singh, a resident of Basaula Pinjore village.

Immediately police raided the house of Nirmal Singh and recovered opium worth Rs 10 lakh from his possession. He was also arrested. A case was registered under NDPS Act at Pinjore police station in this connection.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ACP Surender Singh, chief investigating officer in the extortion case, said, “Nirmal Singh has been sent to six-day police remand by the court.”