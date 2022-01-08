Panchkula District Magistrate: Markets can now remain open up to 6 pm

According to orders issued by the District Magistrate of Panchkula on Friday, markets and malls will be allowed to stay open till 6 pm. Earlier, shopkeepers had been directed to shut down shops by 5 pm.

The new orders will be applicable till 5 am on January 12 and will be updated after an assessment of the Covid-19 situation.

All essential shops will continue to remain open as before. However, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes in the district will continue to remain closed. Apart from this, all sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools (except training of players participating in national/international competitions and organizing such competitions) will remain closed. All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions have also been banned in the district.

In government and private offices (except for emergency/essential services), work will have to be done with 50 per cent of staff. Bars and restaurants have been allowed to function at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Vegetable and grain markets, bus stands, railway stations, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration depots, liquor shops, malls, shopping complexes, local markets, petrol pumps and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder centres, sugar mills, milk booths, yoga shala, gyms, fitness centres, government/private offices and all banks, have been instructed to only allow fully vaccinated people inside.

According to the orders issued, the truck and auto-rickshaw union have been asked to only allow people with both doses. In addition, a Covid-19 vaccination certificate for the first dose will be required for eligible persons (above 15 years of age).

DC Mahavir Kaushik said that those people who have received the first dose of the vaccine but the second is not pending, will not be included in this ban. For those who do not have smartphones, messages received from the CoWIN portal on their phones will be considered proof of successful vaccination.

All government and private schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutes, libraries and training centres, Anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed. Along with this, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies and 50 people in death ceremonies.

‘No Mask No Service’ has to be strictly followed in the district.

Violators of Covid-19 norms, who do not wear masks and do not follow social distancing will be fined Rs 500 and if an institute/organisation is found violating these rules, they will be fined Rs 5000. According to the orders issued, there will be a ban on movement from 11 pm to 5 am.

For effective implementation of these orders, the deputy commissioner of police, sub-divisional officer, civil surgeon Panchkula and all the incident commanders have been instructed to issue challans. A fivefold strategy Test-Trace-Track-Vaccination-Covid-19 has been mandated to these officials.

Panchkula’s municipal commissioner and district municipal commissioner have been asked to ensure that municipalities disseminate these orders and guidelines to the shopkeepers. The civil surgeon has been directed to ensure the organisation of regular vaccination camps in public places. The deputy commissioner of police has been directed to constitute an inspection team for the effective implementation of these orders.

Apart from this, the Sub-Divisional Officer, Panchkula and Kalka have been directed to manage their respective jurisdictions, monitor day-to-day activities and ensure strict compliance with orders.

Action has been threatened against those who violate these orders under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC.