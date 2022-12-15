Panchkula District Institute of Education and Training Leadership event for new govt school principals concludes

Aiming to train its newly promoted government schools principals for leadership, innovation and team building, Panchkula’s District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) organised a two-week long training programme which concluded on Wednesday.

The training organised for the principals of government schools of Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar included special sessions on service rules, non-violent communication, school and community, innovation in schools, teachers issues and mentoring and monitoring. The trainees were also taken to some schools of Morni Hills to give them some practical exposure.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony on Wednesday. In his brief address to the trainees, the minister said that they should focus more on the students from the rural areas and deprived strata of the society.

The minister said that the teachers serving in Haryana are one of the most competent staff and if they get good leaders to guide, the parents would prefer to send their wards to government schools instead of private schools.

Claiming that the education department is the best institution to serve the society, he appealed to the newly promoted principals to devote their time to enhance the efficiency of its staff through motivation and other methods.

He also released the newsletter of DIET Panchkula highlighting the activities carried out by the institute. MS Sindhu, principal DIET, also spoke on the occasion and asked the trainees to utilise the knowledge gained by them during these 15 days.