Panchkula: Dengue cases rise but hospitals see fall in admissions

DESPITE REPORTING a larger number of dengue cases in November compared to the last month, the Panchkula health department is now seeing a relief from the number of patients admitted to the hospitals. While the district reported as many as 100 confirmed cases in the first 10 days of October, it has already reported 128 cases in the first eight days of November. However, the civil hospital, as of November 8, had 41 dengue admissions and the private hospitals had 94. This number stood at 69 in government hospitals and 89 in private hospitals on October 11.

CMO Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar said, “The cases are slowly waning off. Even though there is not a drastic fall, a change can be seen. Emergency has cleared up. There are no longer huge lines for dengue OPD. We are hopeful the cases will decrease within the next 10 days.”

More than 550 dengue cases in October alone

While only five cases of dengue were reported from January to August this year, the number shot up in the last week of August, with an aggressive rise in October. The tally stood at 143 total confirmed cases as on October 10. Panchkula reported more than 550 dengue cases in the month of October alone.



Hospitals including Alchemist, Ojas and Paras, which take maximum private patient load in the district, have had zero beds for dengue patients for more than 40 days. “We are still short on beds but the wait lines have decreased. We are still losing at least one person to dengue each day,” said Dr Achint Narang, HOD for intensive care and anesthesia at Alchemist hospital.

The residents have blamed the authorities for their failure to undertake preventative measures. “The cases had been rising and the MC took no action. Fogging is extremely irregular. The fog truck runs through as if it was a fire department tender rushing out to douse a fire. Their are shrubs and huge grasses everywhere feeding to this spread,” says Bharat Hiteshi, Chairman of House Owners Welfare Association for Sector 10, Panchkula.