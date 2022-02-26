Panchkula cracks the whip, to adopt zero tolerance policy on encroachers

AS THE city gears up against encroachment with several teams and an anti-encroachment nodal officer deputed, the vendors of the city are facing a tough time earning their living. At least one man was also recently booked by the Panchkula police for putting up a coconut stall on the roadside.

The stringent measures have led to several issues for the vendors with no solution in sight. In the case registered on Wednesday, which was filed basis a complaint submitted by an ASI of the Panchkula police, he stated that it was near the 16-9 dividing road where the official had reached to re-check if any vendors had returned after the anti-encroachment drive. “That was when I spotted the boy selling coconut water on the footpath,” the FIR says. It further states that the boy had also been living on the footpath itself. He was booked under section 283 (causing obstruction at public place) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile the vending zones, constructed at a cost of several crores, wear a deserted look.

Before Covid, in November 2019, the city first launched a massive anti-encroachment drive across sectors. The drive never culminated despite month long protests by the street vendors. The city also built and launched several vending zones but failed to rehabilitate the vendors. The vendors have cited several issues with the sites including low customer turnout due to remote locations, poor road connectivity, high priced mandatory vending carts, etc.

“The issues are growing day by day but the authorities have turned us a deaf ear. Amid losses suffered by us during Covid and the persistent drives, we have been unable to earn a livelihood. Only few have been allotted vending sites and even they refuse to sit there. The zones are not very vendor friendly and the MC’s mandatory vending cart costs us somewhere around a lakh. We are struggling to even make ends meet, how would we buy the cart?” questioned a 72-year-old Ramasre, who sets up a vegetable stall in Sector 2 of the city.

In several meetings held under the umbrella of turning Panchkula into a ‘model city’, encroachment has been taken up as one of the seven prime concerns. “Encroachment will not be a hindrance in the development of Panchkula,” local MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has repeatedly said in meetings with top district officials of Panchkula, directing them to remove the encroachments which are hindering development of the city.

Currently, a nodal officer and a team of MC officials continue to run extensive anti-encroachment drives.

In an announcement made by the Panchkula Mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal, it was declared that now only licensed vendors will be able to sell fruits and vegetables in the sectors. Only 20 such licenses per sector are being issued.