Panchkula reports 758 new cases, DC forms 14 teams to check if Covid behavior is being followed

Panchkula on Saturday logged 758 new cases, with the district Deputy Commissioner forming 14 teams to implement Covid norms, while also issuing an alert asking people to take precautions.

“In view of rising Covid cases and the growing threat of Omnicron spread in the district, I appeal to the residents to take precautions and take the virus seriously. In order to prevent the spread of Omnicron, all citizens should follow all guidelines of the Centre and state government regarding Covid-19, including masking up and following social distancing,” Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik said.

He has said that 14 teams will be constituted —which will include officers/employees of district administration, police, and officials of the health department. These teams will keep a watch on the overcrowding at schools, industries, commercial institutions, railway stations, bus stands in their respective areas and ensure compliance with Covid appropriate behavior.

These teams also have also been permitted to enter and check if Covid norms are being followed at all types of events including religious, marriages, condolence meetings.

758 new Covid cases

Meanwhile, Panchkula on Saturday added a total of 758 new Covid cases. However, no fresh Covid-related deaths were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent, at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 93.1 per cent. Of the 758 new cases reported on Saturday, 546 hailed from Panchkula while the remaining were added to the outside district tally. Some of those who tested positive are yet to be traced by the health department.

A total of 53,055 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 39,831 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus so far, with the positivity rate on Saturday hovering around the 30 per cent mark.

In Panchkula, despite the number of infections growing at a pace that is more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low, with just three deaths witnessed in the past 20 days of January. The last Covid-related death in Panchkula was recorded on January 16.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000- mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark the following day, witnessed a slight dip in the last 24 hours.