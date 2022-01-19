Panchkula daily Covid-19 case tally dips to 509, no new deaths logged

Panchkula’s Covid graph on Wednesday saw a steep dip, with as many as 509 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, with no deaths occurring due to the virus.

As per details, of the 509 people who tested positive on Wednesday, a total of 452 Covid cases were added to the district numbers while the remaining were added to outside district tally. Some of thosw who returned positive results were yet to be traced by the health department, officials said.

The positivity rate has been recorded at 19.4 per cent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, despite the number of new infections growing at a pace that was faster than the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the disease has remained low this time, with just three deaths witnessed in the past 17 days of January. On January 4, a 47-year-old woman, who was suffering from cancer, had succumbed to the virus. Two more people, including a 59-year-old man who died of a stroke, had tested positive after their deaths. Another 76-year-old man, who was suffering from diabetes, had succumbed to the disease on January 16.

The active case tally, which started spiking in December last year, had soared above the 500 case mark on January 6, and crossed the 2000-mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark a day later, also saw a slight fall on Wednesday. The number of active cases as of Wednesday was 2140, of which a majority — 2119 — remained under home isolation while 21 had been hospitalised.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, had fallen to 93.3 per cent on Wednesday.

A total of 50,575 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 38,072 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus here.

The district so far had conducted a total of 553,547 tests, with 2454 samples being collected in the last 24 hours.

Health care workers have been increasingly testing positive in the district, with at least three testing positive on Wednesday itself. More than 55 have tested positive in the past few days.