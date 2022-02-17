Despite fall in cases, Panchkula continues to report Covid-19 deaths

Despite a continuous fall in the number of positive cases being reported in Panchkula as the third wave recedes, Covid related deaths are continuing to be reported. Atleast 11 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 15 days in February. It is mostly the elderly or persons with several comorbidities who have succumbed to the virus in this wave.

While the deaths reported in this wave have always been low, even when the number of infections grew at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, they continue to be reported even when the case load has gone way down. While Panchkula was reporting over 300 cases at the end of January, the number has come exponentially down to double digits even below 50 cases per day. However, the total number of people succumbing to the virus stood at 21 deaths in the past month of January and another 11 in February as of yet.

CMO Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar cites various reasons for the continuing deaths. “One primary reason is that the Covid deaths in Panchkula are being updated after audits. We are not reporting them as they occur but after doing an audit and confirming all Covid related deaths.”

Further, commenting on the mortality ratio of wave three, she said, “In the second wave, most persons who extracted the virus were presenting with severe respiratory distress and in demand of oxygen but in this wave, hospitalisation has remained very low. Only 15-20 per cent of beds have been occupied and even those occupying the beds are not very critical. It is very few, already suffering from severe comorbidities or are very aged, who succumbed to the disease. Majority of patients recovered on their own.”

“Most deaths this time are natural deaths who had Covid as well. There are always two causes when a person dies: primary and secondary. It has been noticed in most cases, that the primary reason was not Covid but age or severe comorbidities like cancer. No young healthy Covid positive person has succumbed to the virus,” she said.