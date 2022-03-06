Panchkula civic body to increase allocations for development works

The municipal corporation of Panchkula on Saturday proposed to increase the budget for development works to Rs 69.72 crore. The civic body was earlier operating on a budget of Rs 35 to 38 crore for development works.

Confirming the development, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said that as per the proposed budget prepared by the municipal officials, work is likely to start on several big projects in the coming year.

“To avoid any shortage of budget, the amount for developmental works has been increased by about Rs 35 crore,” Goyal said, adding that three meetings were held regarding the proposed budget and only after that it was finalised.

The civic body will present its budget on March 7.

According to Goyal, the municipal corporation is expected to earn Rs 10 crore after the advertisement tender.

Apart from this, Rs 15 crore will be earned from mobile tower fee, Rs 15 crore from mobile lines, Rs 25 crore from property tax, Rs 8 crore from electricity share, Rs 35 crore from stamp duty part, Rs 35 crore from stamp duty and about Rs 20 crore from the development authority.

Along with this, the interest of FD of the civic body is also likely to come to an estimate of Rs 5 crore.

The civic body is also yet to receive the earlier Rs 77 crore in stamp duty. The municipal corporation also gets separate grants from the central and state governments, under which a grant of Rs 30 crore is likely to come.

In the last financial year, the municipal corporation had received Rs 19.46 crore under the AMRUT scheme.

Similarly, a grant of Rs 25.28 crore came from the state government and Rs 2 crore from the Centre.

The civic body spends Rs 47 crore to pay salaries to its officers and employees. Other expenditures include electricity bill of about Rs 5 crore, park development committees get Rs 3 crore and municipal building is being rented at Rs 1 crore

annually.

The Mayor added that the development, beautification of the city is our main goal and keeping this in mind the budget has been prepared.