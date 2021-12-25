Panchkula: Car window broken, ATM cards stolen in Sector 7

Items from a car parked in Sector 7 Panchkula were stolen after the accused allegedly broke the car window and made away with the owner’s possessions. The accused stole ATM cards and withdrew about Rs 70,000 cash from thrree different ATMs. As per the complaint filed by owner Seema Wadhwa, a resident of Chandigarh Sector 45C, she had reached Panchkula for some work and had parked her car near the Yog Shivir mandir of Sector 7.

“It was around 1 pm when I headed back to my car. I saw that the window had been smashed and important documents including Aadhar card, ATM card, credit card etc. had been stolen. In about half an hour, I got alerts where two transactions of Rs 25,000 and one of Rs 20,000 had been made from three different ATMs,” the FIR reads.

The FIR has been filed under Section 379 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station.