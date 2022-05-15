Panchkula: Bhuppi Rana gang member arrested for firing at Balaji mining workers

The Sector 19 crime branch arrested a member of the Bhuppi Rana gang on Friday night for firing at workers of the Balaji mining site near Mandalay village Raipur Rani. The incident took place on May 7. The accused was identified as Ravi Saini resident of Raipur Rani’s Guga Madi village.

Ishtaq Khan, a resident of Rajjumajra village, Ambala district, stated in his police complaint that on 6th May, four men evening visited his office in a Maruti Brezza looking for him. After failing to meet him, a man called him and introduced himself as a henchman of gangster Bhuppi Rana. He asked for free transportation of sand and gravel trucks without paying any charges and threatened to kill him upon refusal.

The next day, he said, six people came to the mining site in a Mahindra Scorpio with a mud-covered registration plate and ordered workers to stop work.

They then beat those who asked for a reason after which one of the accused fired a gun thrice. However, none of the bullets hit anyone. The accused also vandalised Ishtaq’s office, and threatened him while leaving the site saying that it was “just a trailer” before severely threatening about giving his or the gang’s name to the police. Police said that they examined footage of a CCTV installed near the site’s entry gate.

Ishtaq later assisted police in helping identify four of the six accused as Gurdeep resident of Rampur, Monia resident of Pammuwala, Rajiv resident of Raipur Rani, and Simmu resident of Nabipur, Naraingarh.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sector 19 crime branch in-charge, Inspector Nirmal Singh, said, “One accused was nabbed by the crime branch team upon detailed investigation with a thorough examination of CCTV footage. More details of other five and two vehicles and firing weapon will be sought in the police remand and further action in the case will be taken

accordingly”.