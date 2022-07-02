Panchkula ASI dies as PCR vehicle rams road divider

An ASI with Panchkula Police died on Thursday evening after his PCR vehicle hit the divider on Sector 20/21 dividing road.

According to the police, ASI Ram Gopal and driver Jagmal Singh met with the accident after the left rear tyre of the PCR Gypsy burst. As soon as their vehicle suffered a flat tyre, it went off the rails, turning multiple times before ramming the divider.

A team from Sector 21 police station reached the spot and rushed the injured to Sector 6 civil hospital where the ASI was declared ‘brought dead’.

The ASI was a native of Mouli village in Raipur Rani, Panchkula. He had joined the police force on February 7, 1990, and was currently posted with the PCR (2) wing of Sector 21 police station.

After the autopsy, the police handed over the body to the ASI’s family.