Friday, July 29, 2022

Panchkula admin initiates preventive measures against dengue, malaria

Special awareness campaigns and drives are being undertaken by teams formulated for preventive measures such as anti-larvae spray, fogging, door-to-door visits and checking of stagnant water in both rural and urban areas. The areas have been identified by the malaria and dengue department.

By: Express News Service | Panchkula |
July 29, 2022 6:05:57 am
Rural areas of the district, Raipur Rani, Kheda Sita Ram, Hangola, Kot, Mandalay, Ganauli, Shyamtu, prone to dengue and malaria, are being checked and fogging drives are being done on priority to end larvae breeding. (Representational image)

The health department, Panchkuka Administration, initiated its annual preparatory measure to combat and check the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria in the district.

Panchkula CMO Dr Mukta Kumar stated, “The primary focus is on open drains this year, as they were the prime mosquito breeding spots last year and the concerned civic authorities have been intimated to check open drains along with stagnant water in gardens, parks and drain these out timely”.

According to figures, a total of 15 active cases of dengue have been reported from January till July 27, 2022 and these cases have been reported in rural areas like village Kheda Sita Ram in Kalka, Pinjore and urban areas like Rajeev Colony. All the patients have been medicated against dengue and no death has been reported in the district so far.

Rural areas of the district, Raipur Rani, Kheda Sita Ram, Hangola, Kot, Mandalay, Ganauli, Shyamtu, prone to dengue and malaria, are being checked and fogging drives are being done on priority to end larvae breeding.

