Panchkula: Active cases, positivity rate on rise

Panchkula has, in the past five days, reported more than 180 Covid positive cases. The number, in the first five days of December stood at a total of 11 positive cases. The positivity rate, which had remained below 1 per cent for the past few months, has now sky rocketed to 5 per cent on Monday.

Panchkula has also become one among five districts in the state to report rising Covid cases. Fresh Covid curbs were announced in the district by the state on Saturday.

Cases in five days equal that of December

The cases, which started surging at the end of November, have in the last three days of December, seen a drastic rise. The district has reported above 40 cases each day, totaling to 131 in the past three days and 187 in the past five days alone. The district in the whole month of December had reported a total of 191 Covid positive cases.

The district had only last week reported positive cases in double digits, highest in the past six months since the second wave of Covid passed. Cases in double digits were last reported in the district in June.

Trend similar to second wave

The positivity rate in the district, which had been witnessed below 1 per cent for the past several months, since the passage of second wave in June, Monday, sky-rocketed to as high as 4.91 per cent. A similar trend was seen in March and April this year when the cases, which had remained at an all time low in February had seen a gradual rise in the month of March and sudden rise in the month of April when the second wave had begun.

Sampling increased

The sampling has been ramped up in the month of December by Panchkula district authorities in view of rising cases. An average of 724 samples were collected everyday in the month of October from which the number fell to 451 samples per day in November. It then rose to 1,436 per day in the month of December.

The Haryana government however, had in December, told the Panchkula administration to aim towards sampling atleast 1,700 persons per day.

Active cases cross 150 mark

The active cases, similar to the positivity rate as well as the number of cases being reported, remained low.

The active cases were below 10 for several months after the second wave. The number of active cases stood at 162 on Monday.

The hospitals though, continue to remain vacant with 141 of the total numbers under home isolation and 21 remain currently hospitalised.