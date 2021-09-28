Panchkula: 37-yr-old stabbed to death by 16 men near Majri Chowk, probe launched

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death by around 16 men near Majri Chowk bus stop of Panchkula on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, with police suspecting old enmity between two groups as the probable cause for the gruesome murder.

The victim, identified as Rinku, resident of Ropar, was already under investigation for murder and was out of jail on bail . He was currently estranged from his wife and was residing in Manimajra, Chandigarh. “Rinku has a criminal past and was facing a murder trial in a case pertaining to the killing of a BDO in Pinjore of Panchkula back in 2017,” said inspector Mahabir Singh, SHO Sector 7 police station.

As per the complaint filed in this regard, the incident took place on Sunday night when three people — Rinku, Anand, and the complainant (also called Rinku) — had gone out for dinner to Mamta enclave in Zirakpur. “As we were on our way back home around 11.30 pm, we halted at the Majri bus stop. As soon as we stopped, two cars and two bikes encircled us. Several people, armed with sharp-edged weapons and wooden sticks, exited the vehicles and started attacking our car. We immediately got out of the car and tried to run to save ourselves, but the group managed to catch hold of Rinku. As we ran towards Kharak Mangoli to save ourselves, I turned around to see the men stabbing and beating Rinku. By the time we returned to the spot 10-15 minutes later, Rinku was dead and there was a lot of blood all around,” the complainant said in the FIR.

As per inspector Mahabir, the members of both the gangs have several criminal cases filed against them. “Rinku, Anand, and the complainant (Rinku) have almost 7-8 cases of loot and brawls registered against them. The men named in the FIR are history-sheeters too.”

As per the complaint, at least eight of the suspects involved in the murder have been named, while the rest remain unknown. The accused have been identified by the complainant as Shekhar, a resident of Maheshpur in Panchkula, Johnny, Pradeep, Vakili, Manish alias Bahadur, all residents of Kharak Mangoli, Pappi, a resident of Sector 20, Ashiana, and Bobby and Bada Bahadur, both residents of Fatehpur Sector 20, along with 7-8 other unknown people. They have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer investigating the case said, “The victim Rinku was found stabbed and had cut wounds at several places including his face, hands, body, and waist. While a post-mortem report is awaited, the victim’s body had cut marks at more than 20 places. They even cut off his nose.” The body was taken to civil hospital Panchkula where a post-mortem was conducted on it Monday. No arrests have been made in the case so far

“Several of the suspects have been identified and a hunt to nab them is already on,” added inspector Mahabir.