Panchkula: 34 more health care workers test positive, but admin says situation under control

A sizeable number of health care workers from Panchkula have contracted the virus in Panchkula ever since the onset of the third wave of Covid-19 in the district, with as many as six doctors testing positive on Friday itself. This has led to a ripple effect, causing a slight manpower crunch in the district.

Records showed that as of Friday, as many as 18 doctors and 16 paramedics were under home isolation. As many as 428 healthcare workers have tested positive in Panchkula since the beginning of Covid in the district and over 65 have tested positive in the month of January itself.

Dr Mankirat Kaur, spokesperson for the district health authorities, told The Indian Express, “This is more of a dynamic process as the current wave has seen healthcare workers falling ill increasingly. The silver lining here though is that the recovery period is small and all our staff have joined back work within 7 days. Thus, when a batch of our workers fall sick, we usually have a batch who have just recovered from the virus and can replace them at the frontline.”

The hospitals have also made other arrangements to shuffle doctors around as and when needed. “We have made alternate arrangements for when our doctors fall sick. Doctors from other departments, like our dental department, then take over. Dental services may suffer due to this arrangement for a bit but we assess that is a small price to pay. As an alternate, to keep all services running, we depute doctors from one place to another depending on the requirement,” added Dr Kaur.

Dr Kaur went on to insist that all doctors — even those down with Covid — had been working from homes. “In the first two days, the symptoms are usually at their worst and a person is completely bed-ridden. After that, all our doctors have voluntarily opted to do whatever work they can from home. They are managing data, monitoring their teams, coordinating for spot events throughout the day. They mostly join back work on the seventh day,” said Dr Kaur.

723 new covid cases

Meanwhile, Panchkula on Friday added a total of 723 new Covid cases. However, no fresh Covid-related deaths were reported from the district in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 93.6 per cent.

A total of 52,297 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 39,285 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 384 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Friday was recorded at 25.3 per cent.

Of the 723 people who that tested positive on Friday, a total of 547 were added to the district numbers while the remaining were added to outside district tally. Some were yet to be traced by the health department.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with just three deaths witnessed in the past 20 days of January. The last Covid-related death was recorded on January 16.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2,000- mark on January 12 and the 2,500-mark the following day, also witnessed a slight dip on Friday. On Friday, there were only 2,108 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority — 2,087 — remained under home isolation while 21 have required to be hospitalized.

The district has conducted 5,58,057 tests so far, with 2,262 samples being collected on Thursday.