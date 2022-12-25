Panchkula: 22-year-old cornered, killed by gang of 12 at Indira Colony; probe on

A 22-YEAR-OLD man was killed on Saturday after being attacked by knives, axes and other sharp edged weapons by a group of men at Indira Colony in Sector 17, Panchkula.

Police identified the deceased as one Mukesh Kumar, who they said was attacked and killed around 2 pm on Saturday. A probe has been launched, with investigators prima facie suspecting that an old rivalry to have been the possible trigger for Saturday’s murder.

According to an eyewitness, Mukesh Kumar, along with one of his friend, was near Indira Colony when he was cornered by a group of at least 12 people, all armed with sharp edged weapons. The men then proceeded to attack Mukesh , who initially tried to flee from the spot but was quickly overpowered by his assailants. After the attack and the men having fled, Mukesh was rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula where the doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder has been registered at Sector 16 police station