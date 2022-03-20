Panchkula: 14 enter house, attack family with stones, stab one

The police arrested 14 youths for allegedly entering into a house and attacking a family with stones and dagger at around 4 pm on Friday during Holi celebrations. One of the family members was stabbed as well.

The accused were identified as Sandeep, Ajay, Akshay, Mohit, Harpreet, Sahil, Sagar, Ankush, Sameer, Rahul, Pradeep, Sahil, Biru and Parveen, all residents of Sector 17.

Bintu, a resident of Rajiv Colony, in the complaint stated, “My husband Jai Bhagwan along with brothers Tinku and Vishal were celebrating Holi when 14-15 youths barged into our house and started pelting stones on us. One of the accused stabbed Vishal.”

Vishal is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at the civil hospital.

The police reached the spot and nabbed the accused persons. A case in this regard was registered under sections 147, 148, 149, 323, and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per sub-inspector Sushil Kumar, incharge Sector 16 police post, the accused had gathered in the neighbourhood for Holi. They entered into an argument with the victim family over some issue and the matter ended up in a fight.