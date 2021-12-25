Panchkula: Only licensed vendors to sell fruits, vegetables in sectors

In an announcement made by the Panchkula Mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal, he has declared that now only licensed vendors will be able to sell fruits and vegetables in the sectors. Only 20 such licenses per sector would be issued. These licenses, as per the mayor, would be issued on a first come first served basis.

The decision has been taken “for the convenience of the residents,” the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula has claimed. Any person who wants to take permission to sell vegetables and fruits in the sector, can apply between December 27 to 31 at Panchkula Sector 12 Community Center.

The applicant will require to bring a photo, the application and a copy of their Aadhar card. Goyal said, “For a long time, there was a demand of the people that licenses should be given to those selling fruits and vegetables so that people can get fresh vegetables and fruits near their homes at cheap prices.” The MC has threatened action against those hawking without the license, saying, “If any person is found to be selling vegetables and fruits without a license, the vending carts of that person will be confiscated.”

This decision to provide licenses to 20 people for selling fruits and vegetables in each sector was taken in the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation will take Rs 3000 for non-motorized and Rs 5 thousand for motorised vending carts. “The Municipal Corporation will provide licenses to 20 people and only the first 20 applicants will be allotted the license by the corporation. One person can apply for a position in only one sector,” said the Mayor.