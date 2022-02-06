Nodal officers to be appointed to tackle Panchkula problems

Local MLA and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday passed directions to appoint nodal officers to chalk out an effective strategy to make Panchkula free of pollution, plastic, drugs, stray cattle, street dog, slum and encroachment.

He said that the nodal officers would prepare a report on each point and submit the same in the next meeting so that work could be done in this direction in a planned manner.

Seven concerns for the all-round development of Panchkula will be addressed and resolved, he has vowed.

For pollution-related matters, an officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board would be made nodal officer while for the matters related to plastic, stray cattle and stray dog, an officer of Municipal Corporation would be deputed as nodal officer. For encroachment and slum-related affairs, an officer of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) would be made nodal officer.

He said that the participation of residents of Panchkula would also be ensured in this work. “I will soon convene a joint meeting of all the Resident Welfare Associations of Panchkula, NGOs and officers of departments concerned to deliberate on this issue.” Work would be done on these matters in a phased manner. Initially, the schoolchildren would be sensitised about these concerns and later the residents of Panchkula would be associated with this programme.

A pilot project would be prepared for laying underground electricity cables in Panchkula on the lines of other smart cities.